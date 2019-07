The City of Charleston confirms that Charleston will be the official finish city of the Transat next year.

The Transat is the world’s oldest solo ocean sailing race that starts in mid-May.

The contest is a 3,500-mile ocean race and it coincides with Charleston’s 350th anniversary of the first South Carolina settlement, the Charles Towne colony back in 1670.

This race will now play a key role in Charleston’s commemorative events.