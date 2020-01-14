Charleston named one of America’s healthiest cities by Parade Magazine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parade Magazine has named Charleston one of the healthiest cities in America!

The latest issue, released on Sunday, featured a “Live here and live to 100” list of American cities excelling in health and wellness.

The article referenced National Geographic Fellow, Dan Buettner, who has studied “Blue Zones”, or places where populations regularly have longer life spans.

Buettner told Parade Magazine that “the biggest impact on how long you live is where you live” because certain environments “make healthy lifestyle choices easier.”

Some of the most impactful elements in Charleston are the many teams/sports/clubs, and the walkability of the city, according to Parade Magazine.

Parade Magazine also reported that Charleston is “number one for plant-based eating, with one vegetarian business for every 2,100 people.”

Perhaps the most interesting fact referenced in the article is that 70% of households have one or more dogs! Parade Magazine credits owning a dog with lowering stress, decreasing sitting time, and giving residents a reason to get up- all contributing to a boost in heart health.