CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston has been named one of Yelp’s 2022 best foodie cities.

The Small Towns, Big Flavor list identifies the top 10 trending cities for foodies. To select the destinations, Yelp’s data science team looked for cities with the highest restaurant ratings from out of towners and populations of under 250,000.

Charleston ranked sixth on the list, with Yelp recommending diners check out Jackrabbit Filly and Lola. Both restaurants were also featured on Yelp’s 2022 Top 100 Places to Eat list.

Asheville, North Carolina ranked number one, with Yelp praising its “unique mountain-to-urban creative food scene.”

Another Lowcountry city — Savannah, Georgia — rounded out the list at number 10.

