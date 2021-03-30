Charleston native named one of five wild card players for Volvo Car Open tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Volvo Car Open tournament on Tuesday announced five main wild card players for the tournament, which is set to begin next week.

The players include “two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, World No. 12 Belinda Bencic, 2019 French Open finalist Markéta Vondroušová, newly crowned Monterrey champion Leylah Fernandez and Charleston native and undefeated, five-time ACC Freshman of the Week UVA tennis player Emma Navarro.”

Navarro (19) was ranked the number three juniors player in the world in 2019. This will be her second time competing in the Volvo Car Open. She is a graduate of Ashley Hall.

To ensure the safety of the players, staff, and community, this year’s event will be held without fans. The full event will be broadcast live for fans to enjoy.