CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Night Market is opening Friday after a year-long closure.

The Market will be open Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Local artisans and crafters will fill three blocks worth of Charleston City Market sheds, making it “one of the largest and most diverse Artisan markets.”

Music will be provided by Joe & Everett, Uncle Tim’s Bench, and Michael Duff.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.