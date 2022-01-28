Charleston, North Charleston Police departments to participate in Dept. of Justice training program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments have been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) National Public Safety Partnership program.

The program provides “intensive training and technical assistance from DOJ” in the following categories:

Gun violence

Criminal justice collaboration

Investigations

Constitutional policing

Community engagement

Federal partnerships

Crime analysis

Technology

The Public Safety Program takes a unique approach to enhancing police departments by using data-driven analyses to maximize local resources and identify where federal assets are most effective.

The goal of the program is to “identify, assess, and implement collaborative strategies and a lasting coordination structure to prevent and combat violent crime, especially related to gun, drug, and gang violence.”

Through its work, the program also hopes to advance civil rights and access to justice, support crime victims, and build a relationship between law enforcement and the community, according to a press release.