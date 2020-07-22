Charleston nurses collecting iPads to give to patients unable to see family

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis currently has a no visitation policy in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 meaning patients are unable to have any family or visitors at the hospital with them.

That is why Beverly Coen, Natilie Dubois, and Andrew James, night nurses at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, started an initiative to collect iPads for patients as a way to communicate with loved ones.

“Right now they really don’t have a way to see their family member or speak to their family member. They call the nurse’s desk and we give them an update on their family,” said Dubois.

As nurses, Beverly, Natilie, and Andrew said they want to make things better for their patients and this was one way they knew they could do that.

“It would be amazing to walk into the rooms, set it on the tables in front of them, and families can stay however long they want. They can visit for hours if they want,” Coen stated.

What started as a goal of 11 iPads to fill ICU beds has turned into receiving donations from Florida, Virginia, Wyoming, and nearby cities like Walterboro.

“I have gotten a lot of comments on Facebook to say ‘This is a great idea. I hope this works for y’all because my family member was in the hospital and we were unable to talk to them and it would have been great to be able to have that kind of contact,’ I’ve gotten multiple comments like that,” Dubois mentioned.

The nurses have named the initiative Hugh Pads after Cantina 76 manager Hugh O’Neill who recently died after battling COVID-19.

If you would like to donate to the initiative you can drop off donations at the following sites: