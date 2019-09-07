Charleston officials working on clearing downed trees in the city after Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts continue in Charleston as crews work to clear debris, remove fallen trees from the public right of way, and restore traffic signals citywide.

According to city officials, over 100 truckloads of debris have been removed from neighborhoods across the city and unloaded at a temporary staging area in West Ashley as of September 7

All reported trees have been cleared out of roadways in West Ashley, with 138 downed trees having been cleared citywide.

Officials say that garbage collection will return to its normal schedule on Monday, September 9.

However, due to the amount of storm debris, city trash crews will continue on an emergency debris-only trash schedule through at least the middle of the week with normal trash collection will resume thereafter.

As of right now, only four traffic lights are without power and are ready to be reset as soon as power is restored.

The Stormwater Department continues their formal damage assessment process today and will continue working to identify storm-related damage in the coming weeks.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has agreed to send additional crews to assist in the damage assessment efforts.

City offices and Municipal Courts will also resume normal operations on Monday, September 9, as will recreation facilities.

Some city departments remain actively involved in recovery efforts and several city processes, including building inspections, will experience delays through the recovery period.

Angel Oak Park will be closed Monday due to debris blocking the access road.

Due to downed trees and debris, the Charleston Municipal Golf Course and Johns Island Park will remain closed until further notice.

Officials wanted to thank citizens, in advance, for their patience during this time.