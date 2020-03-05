Charleston PD announces road closures due to flooding downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say a number of downtown roadways are closed due to flooding Thursday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 says widespread rain, with periods of heavy rain, is expected through the afternoon and will contribute to minor flooding across parts of the Lowcountry.

“Many of us will pick up another 1-2″ of rain today and most of that will fall between noon and 4 PM,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “That will likely be enough to cause some minor flooding across parts of the Lowcountry, especially as we approach high tide around 4 PM.”

Storm total rainfall is expected to be around 2-3″ with locally higher amounts.

Current road closures due to flooding

Ashley Avenue from Calhoun Street and Bennett Street

Ashley Avenue at Sabin Street

Calhoun Street (eastbound) between Rutledge and Ashley Ave.

Coming from Beaufain to Montagu Street

Ogier Street at Calhoun Street