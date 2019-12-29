Charleston PD announces traffic checkpoints for New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department want you to remember one thing when celebrating New Year’s Eve: Do not drink and drive.

CPD’s Traffic Unit will be conducting multiple safety checkpoints and enforcement operations on New Year’s Eve.

Some locations include:

• Septima P. Clark Parkway (Crosstown) from Coming St to Hagood Ave

• King St from Huger St to Calhoun St

• Meeting St from Huger St to Calhoun St

• Morrison Drive

• East Bay St

• Calhoun St

• SC 30

• Folly Rd

• US 17 @ Wesley Dr

• US 17 @ I526 to Carolina Bay Dr

The City of Charleston will experience an increase in vehicular traffic and pedestrian activities during the New Year’s celebrations, and officers say they are committed to keeping the roads safe for everyone to enjoy the holiday.

“Charleston Police have already investigated 3 traffic fatalities during the month of December and we are asking everyone to be responsible and do their part to help save lives,” said CPD spokesman Charles Francis. “Please DO NOT drive distracted and DO NOT drive impaired.”

Follow these simple tips to travel the roads safely:

• Utilize a ride share service, taxi, or designate a SOBER driver.

• Do not allow anyone who is impaired to drive- take their keys or call for help.

• Call 911 immediately if you suspect there is an impaired driver on the road.

• Do not drive distracted and do not utilize your cell phone while driving.

• Wear your seatbelt and utilize safety equipment if operating a motorcycle or bicycle.

• Follow all posted speed limits, signs and traffic signals.

• Obey all traffic laws and signals if operating a bicycle or walking to your destination.