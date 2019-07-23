Charleston PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing Lowcountry man.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that Jeffery Covinsky was last seen about 2:00 p.m. July 23, 2019 at 2244 Ashley Crossing Drive.

Mr. Covinsky is from Hilton Head and does not know the area, Francis added. Covinsky was last seen wearing a dark blue navy polo shirt, blue and white striped shorts, red shoes, and a white baseball hat with a shark on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detectivre.