Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms and heavy rain expected this evening

Charleston PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing man

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing Lowcountry man.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that Jeffery Covinsky was last seen about 2:00 p.m. July 23, 2019 at 2244 Ashley Crossing Drive.

Mr. Covinsky is from Hilton Head and does not know the area, Francis added. Covinsky was last seen wearing a dark blue navy polo shirt, blue and white striped shorts, red shoes, and a white baseball hat with a shark on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detectivre.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss