Charleston PD assists with the removal of several abandoned sailboats

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department this week assisted with the removal of five abandoned sailboats from the Ashley River.

According to CPD spokesman Charles Francis, four of the five boats were in the marsh area on the west side of the river and another was under water in the federal anchorage area.

Francis said each of the vessels removed posed an environmental risk and the vessel underwater was a navigational hazard.

“This removal was a two-year collaborative effort between the Charleston Police Department, DHEC, NOAA, and the Charleston City Marina,” said Charleston Police Sgt. Christopher Morrell. “We look forward to continued cooperation with these agencies in the future removal of abandoned vessels and the ongoing effort to protect our valuable marshlands and wetlands”.

The removal was funded by a grant from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Additional funding was provided by the Charleston City Marina.