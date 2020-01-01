Charleston PD creates 2 new civilian jobs to help with policy, procedures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is working with city and department leaders, community partners and citizens on developing a strategic plan following a racial bias study that was released in the fall of this year.

CPD says they have already moved forward with other small steps, including two new civilian positions.

The first is a compliance inspector with the Professional Standards Division.

That person will be responsible for internal audits on policies and practices, along with monitoring efficiency and effectiveness.

The second will be an executive-level position reporting directly to the Chief of Police as the Director of Procedural Justice and Research.

Officials with CPD says the director will be responsible for working with the previously mentioned contract recipient to develop and implement CPD’s plan for tackling the audit’s recommendations and will also direct commanders within CPD to ensure policies and procedures are fair, equitable, and procedurally just.

The position will have the responsibility of coordinating research with colleges and universities to allow CPD to be a national leader in police policy and programs.

So far this year, two lieutenants completed a command leadership college and two more are scheduled to attend in early 2020. Two additional lieutenants completed a three-week executive leadership course hosted by the Police Executive Research Forum.

CPD has also developed a plan to provide command leadership training to all commanders.