CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a missing boater in Charleston.

According to Charleston PD, an elderly man was boating with friends in the Wappoo Cut when he jumped in the water to cool off. He was pulled away from the boat by the current.

The Charleston Police Department, Harbor Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard were searching the area as of 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.