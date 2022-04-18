CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday will host an open house for members of the community to learn about the department and its career opportunities.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., guests can visit CPD Headquarters at 180 Lockwood Boulevard to tour the facility, meet the team, and watch demonstrations by specialized units.

Kids can climb aboard first responder vehicles like patrol cars, air boats, and firetrucks, enjoy activities like balloon animals, face painting, and cornhole, and dance to the music of the live DJ.

CPD will have free hot dogs, chips, and drinks for everyone.