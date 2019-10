CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been shot in the arm in the 1100 block of Crull Drive.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the man was transported to MUSC with an apparent non-life threatening injury.

The news release added that dispatch received the initial call at 6:42 p.m.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.