CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight.

Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m.

“They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” CPD said. “The investigation determined there had been a second victim of the assault, and officers located him in the woods a short time later.”

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

Then on Friday morning around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Bridgeview Apartments following reports of a shooting.

Charleston Police responding to Bridgeview Apartments Friday morning

“When they arrived, they located the victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The names of the deceased are due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Police are asking the public to call (843) 743-7200 with any information concerning the incidents.

Editor’s note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2.