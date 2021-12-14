Charleston police investigating after windows shattered out of Downtown church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a reported vandalism at a Downtown church.

According to CPD, officers were called to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Cooper Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, where several stained glass windows had been shattered.

Officers noted in the report “three separate larger bricks/rocks lying on the ground inside of the church with broken stained glass strewn about.”

The church posted photos and a video of the damage on Facebook. The repairs are expected to cost around $4,000 each.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD.