CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on I-526 westbound for several hours during the Thursday afternoon commute.

The crash took place on I-526 just past the Westmoreland Bridge around 4:30 p.m. and shut down traffic for several hours, reopening just before 11:00 p.m. Traffic was impacted from Leeds Avenue in North Charleston to Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department said an initial investigation found that a Hyundai Palisade was traveling on the right-hand shoulder when it collided with a Toyota Carolla and Lexus RX350, which were both in the lane of travel on the interstate.

The collision resulted in injuries to six individuals, two of whom sustained serious injuries. All six individuals were transported to the hospital for immediate care, Sgt. Gibson said.

No charges have been filed at the time of this report; however, the Charleston Police Department is actively investigating the cause of the crash.

Police urge anyone with information to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit by calling 843-965-4084.