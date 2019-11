JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are investigating a stabbing that happened on James Island early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the stabbing happened on Encampment Court just after 5:30 a.m.

CPD’s Charles Francis said an adult male was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with an apparent non-life threatening injury.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.