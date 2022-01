CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a West Ashley apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to Pamilla Apartments after reports of a shooting around 12:09 p.m., CPD says.

Police say that one person was shot multiple times and taken to MUSC.

Further information on the victim’s condition is not available at this time.

Authorities are investigating.