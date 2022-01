CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday responded to Interstate 526 after a person in a car was shot.

According to CPD, the incident happened at around 8:10 p.m. near the base of the Westmoreland Bridge.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

CPD is investigating.

