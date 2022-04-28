CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday responded to a report of a stabbing at a recreation complex on Johns Island.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, police were sent to the recreation complex at Haut Gap Middle School on Bohicket Road around 7:30 p.m.

CPD said that while details are still preliminary, it appears the incident involved two males who knew each other in some capacity. One of the males stabbed the other in the back, then ran.

The injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.