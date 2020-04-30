Charleston PD investigating vandalism to building on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after someone vandalized a building on Daniel Island.

Officers responded to 125 River Landing Drive and met with a complainant who said someone vandalized his building overnight.

Several vulgar pictures, statements and racist slurs were spray painted on the brick and wooden pillars of the building which houses Port City Plastic Surgery and Sauer Grape Wine Shop.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charleston Police Department or 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.