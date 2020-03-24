Charleston PD is making some changes to how officers respond to certain calls amid the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is making changes to how it conducts business to limit contact for employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charleston PD spokesman, Charles Francis, says the department is instituting an alternative call for service plan aimed at limiting the number of contacts for employees who may potentially encounter the virus while responding to some calls.

Francis says officers may respond to complaints of non-violent incidents that have occurred in the past with a telephone call to the complainant until further notice.

Incident reports can still be written, and follow-up investigations will occur when necessary.

Francis said examples of calls that citizens are likely to hear back from in officer over the phone includes thefts or vandalisms that occurred earlier. He said supervisors will always be available to review the information provided by the caller to determine if a physical response is required.

“As always, the Charleston Police Department will continue to ensure the safety of our community through proactive patrol and rapid response to in-progress activity,” said Francis.

CPD says the procedure for citizens remains unchanged. They say you should always call 911 if there is an emergency situation. If it’s non-emergency, please call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.