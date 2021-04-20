Charleston PD issues statement on trial of Derek Chauvin, unrest across country

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD ) on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, for the death of George Floyd and “other tragic events unfolding across the country.”

CPD said that it “shares the public’s frustrations and calls for justice, and remains committed to protecting all citizens’ First Amendment rights to peacefully demonstrate and demand change.”

CPD has been working with community, business, and faith leaders “to discuss ideas and strategies to help make our communities stronger,” and has been working with government leaders to ensure resources are in place to keep the community safe.

Chief Luther Reynolds reaffirmed that “the men and women of the Charleston Police Department are committed to these efforts, and will continue the important work of building trust and confidence in law enforcement.”

