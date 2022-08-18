Photo of Megan Rich and the car she may be driving via CPD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island.

On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant on the home of her youngest child’s father, Brian Curtis Baker (59). During the investigation, police said Baker provided false information about Rich’s disappearance.

Baker was found at the Hotel Bennett the morning of August 18 and taken into custody. He is being charged with obstruction of justice.

During a Thursday bond hearing, Baker was granted a $100,000 surety bond.

CPD is still considering Rich a missing person. She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC tag 7714QJ.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.