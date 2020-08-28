Charleston PD: Man injured in shooting on Norman Street early Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Norman Street in downtown Charleston early Friday morning.

According to a spokesman with the Charleston Police Department, Charles Francis, a male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Francis said they were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Charleston Police Department said there is no on-going threat to the community; however, no suspect or suspects are in custody.

We’re told the call came in at 7:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective.

