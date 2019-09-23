Officer avoids serious injuries after drunk driver collides with police cruiser

A Charleston Police officer avoided serious injury when her patrol car was rear-ended by another driver.

While the officer was investigating a motor vehicle collision on the westbound lane of the James Island Connector on September 2 her patrol car was rear-ended by another driver.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the rear-end collision and charged the driver, William Love of Charleston, with driving under the influence.

Probationary Police Officer Nicole Ramser and Senior Police Officer Andrew Wheeler responded about 1:00 a.m. to a collision on the James Island Connector.

Authorities completed the collision report and got out of her police cruiser to give the report to the drivers involved in the collision. That moment was when a vehicle driven by Love rear-ended the police cruiser.

The police cruiser struck the officer who was knocked down and into the retaining wall. Her police cruiser was also pushed into the vehicle involved in the initial collision.

Officer Ramser was transported with minor injuries to MUSC where she was treated and released.

The blue lights of both police cruisers were on when the accident occurred, Francis added.