Charleston PD officers to wear face masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston police officers are doing what they can to protect themselves and the community from the coronavirus.

Officers have personal protective gear including gloves, hand sanitizer and face masks.

While officers are not directed to wear the masks through their shifts, they are encouraged to practice proper safety protocols.

Charleston PD also closed its offices and said officers are responding to past non-emergency cases through phone calls unless otherwise warranted to respond in person.