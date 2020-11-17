Charleston PD on the scene of crash on Broad St. and Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a crash that happened early Tuesday morning on the corner of Broad St. and Meeting St.

CPD officials say that an officer initiated a traffic stop early Monday morning at Meeting St. and Market St. The vehicle then proceeded to stop, but as the officer approached the vehicle the driver fled.

Investigators say the car then drove onto Broad St. and struck the sidewalk and crashed into the stairs of the Downtown Charleston Post Office. Two people have been detained as result of the crash.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.

