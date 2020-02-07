Charleston PD partners with local businesses, organizations to provide safe haven for hate crime victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has launched the state’s first program aimed at curbing hate crimes and giving victims a place of refuge.

“As the country experiences an uptick in hate crimes, the Charleston Police Department remains vigilant in its commitment to lead the charge in standing up to hate bias,” the department said in a news release Friday.

The move comes after the state lost four transgender women of color to violence since 2018.

South Carolina has seen an increase in reported hate bias incidents from 123 in 2015 to 436 in 2018 and the Charleston Police Department is recognizing the importance of strengthening its efforts to support LGBTQ visibility and safety of all vulnerable groups.

“The department is in the process of implementing the ‘SAFE PLACE’ program throughout the city. First initiated by Seattle Police Department, the sticker signage program designates participating locations as a secure refuge for LGBTQ victims to receive support and contact law enforcement,” the release said.

Local businesses and organizations that support these efforts will visibly display the SAFE PLACE logo in their window, which marks their commitment to helping the police department’s efforts to encourage reporting and reduction of anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.

Charleston Police said the participating businesses will serve as locations where LGBTQ victims who experience crime, discrimination, or harassment can safely call 911 and wait for police to respond.

The SAFE PLACE program will assist with suspect accountability, reducing crimes of hate, and demonstrate a citywide “no tolerance” policy toward discrimination.

65 businesses and organizations have already been trained on the program and are already displaying the sticker in their windows.

If your business or organization would like to participate in the SAFE PLACE Program, please reach out to Officer Terry Cherry at cherryt@charleston-sc.gov or (843) 720-2470.