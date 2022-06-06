CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Monday responded to a propane tank explosion on James Island.

According to CPD, the incident happened at the Ace Hardware on Folly Road around 3:32 p.m.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to CPD.

Details regarding the cause of the explosion were not immediately available.

