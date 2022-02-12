Charleston PD re-opens Dec. 8 crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Charleston PD is reopening an investigation into a December 8 crash involving a car and bicyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Saturday an investigation into an early-December auto versus pedestrian crash has been reopened.

CPD says that authorities learned the bicyclist died after sustaining injuries from the December 8 crash, which prompted another investigation.

The crash happened at 1 S. Park Circle, just after 11 a.m.

CPD spokesperson says that a Toyota SUV and a man on a bicycle were traveling in opposite directions through a parking lot when both attempted to make a left turn and crashed.

According to CPD, the bicyclist did not show significant injuries but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Police followed up and learned that the man was diagnosed with minor injuries.

Two months later, authorities learned that the bicyclist at some point sustained an internal injury, leading to his death on February 9.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team reopened the investigation after learning that the man died.

The man’s name was not included in the report.

