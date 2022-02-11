Charleston PD receives donation of 14 patrol bikes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday received a donation of bicycles and transport racks for police cruisers from two organizations focused on making the community a safer place.

The Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program donated six of the bikes, and Charleston’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation donated eight. The bikes “are completely outfitted for police patrol in the city.”

CPD said that the bikes “will be integral in continuing our efforts in getting officers into the community in an effort to break down barriers and build partnerships with citizens, and to address crime issues efficiently and effectively.”

HIDTA is a federally-funded program that provides grants meant to “enhance and coordinate America’s drug-control efforts among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.”

The LENS Foundation is a local nonprofit created to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.