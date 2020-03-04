Charleston PD searching for 19-year-old in connection to December 30th shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened at the end of last year in downtown Charleston.

Police responded to Line and Flood Streets just after 10:00 p.m. on December 30th and located a 14-year-old male who had been shot in the forearm.

The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life threatening injuries.

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department on Wednesday announced the agency is searching for Zaquan Bernito Brown in connection with that shooting.

Brown is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is described as a black male, 5’6” in height and weighing 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.