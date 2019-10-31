Charleston PD searching for burglary, domestic violence suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 22-year-old Michael Germain Scott Jr. is wanted for 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree domestic violence.

He is described as a black male, 5,11” in height and weighing 175 lbs.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts please contact the on-duty central detective (843-743-7200) and Det. M. Jenkins at (843)-720-2399 or jenkinsm@charleston-sc.gov.