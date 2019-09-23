Charleston PD searching for Harris Street homicide suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Charleston are searching for a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting on Harris Street.

Authorities say 29-year-old Javon Brown is responsible for the murder of Steven Lavonta Buie Jr., who was found dead from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office said Buie died about 10 minutes after dispatched said it received a call of a reported shooting just before 4:00 a.m.

Brown is described as 5’11”, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in North Charleston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department via dispatch as 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.