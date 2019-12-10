Charleston PD searching for man wanted on domestic violence charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted for domestic violence.

According to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, the incident occurred on November 28th on Riker Street.

Melvin Lawrence Forrest is wanted on first-degree domestic violence charges.

No other details were provided about the case.

Anyone with information about this case or Forrest’s whereabouts can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central Detective.