Charleston PD searching for man wanted on domestic violence charges

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Melvin Lawrence Forrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted for domestic violence.

According to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, the incident occurred on November 28th on Riker Street.

Melvin Lawrence Forrest is wanted on first-degree domestic violence charges.

No other details were provided about the case.

Anyone with information about this case or Forrest’s whereabouts can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central Detective.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES