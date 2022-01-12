Charleston PD searching for missing and endangered man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for an 83-year-old man believed to be missing and endangered.

According to CPD, Michael Sgobbo was reported missing by his wife after she last saw him at their home around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgobbo is believed to be driving a car with the SC license plate LJM-587. The car was caught on surveillance video around 3:35 p.m. in the Carolina Bay area.

CPD says that he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve green shirt, a grey Puma jacket, jeans, and black shoes.

Sgobbo suffers from both memory and hearing loss and walks with a noticeable hunch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

