Charleston PD searching for suspect who burglarized West Ashley BBQ restaurant

Burglary suspect | Photos provided by CPD

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a suspect connected to the burglary of a local BBQ restaurant.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the suspect entered and burglarized Home Team BBQ on Ashley River Road just after 2:00 a.m. on November 30th.

Officers say the suspect was able to turn off power to the building before attempting to gain entry via the roof. When he could not gain access there, they say he used a rock to break the rear door to the business.

The suspect is described as a black male between ages 30 and 40. He is approximately 5’04” to 5’09” and weighs between 180-220lbs.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department through Consolidated Dispatch at 843-730-7200.

