Charleston PD seeking public help in locating missing 12-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department released photos of a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on November 23.

According to CPD, Destiny Faith Carther was seen at 3:44 a.m. on Timberline Drive on Johns Island when she ran away from her home.

Carter is described to be 5’7″ in height, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and a gray beanie carrying several blue backpacks.

Anyone who may know of Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200.