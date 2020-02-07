Charleston PD seeking the public’s help in solving a 2018 homicide case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are looking to the public to help them solve a homicide that happened in January of 2018.

Officers say the victim’s vehicle had made a left-hand turn from Meeting Street onto the I-26 on-ramp the evening of January 30th when it was involved in a collision with another car.

An altercation ensued and the victim, Dominique Sheppard, was shot multiple times. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say Sheppard’s death was ruled a homicide and detectives have been working to identify a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.