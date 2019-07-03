Charleston PD Traffic Officer resigns following an internal investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division has resigned after an Internal Affairs investigation found that he’d written unwarranted tickets to motorists without their knowledge.

The news release stated that Michael Baker, a CPD officer since 2014, acknowledged to investigators that he engaged in the practice of writing additional, unwarranted tickets to violators without their knowledge, then later dismissing those tickets in court.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the officer was artificially inflating the number of tickets written in an attempt to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area.

A second traffic officer is currently under investigation for the same offense.

All pending tickets written by both officers are being dismissed and unwarranted tickets were dismissed by the officers at the time in order to hide their wrongdoing.