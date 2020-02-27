Charleston PD: Woman, 30, arrested for West Ashley bank robbery

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police announce they have made an arrest in a West Ashley bank robbery.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Audra Teresa Garvin of Charleston on Wednesday, one day after they say she entered the CresCom Bank on Orleans Road and demanded money from a teller.

The teller complied and Garvin left the bank, with an undetermined amount of money, before police arrived.

Garvin is charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and is scheduled to appear in a bond hearing Thursday.

Charleston PD says tips to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry helped in the investigation.

