CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a March 25 robbery on Orleans Road.

According to CPD, the suspect is a man in his mid 30’s or 40’s. He is estimated to be around 5’5″ in height. At the time of the robbery, he was missing some front teeth and had a mustache. He was also riding a bike the day of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200 or (843) 577-7434.