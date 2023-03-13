CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Place Hotel will host Charleston’s largest Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will shut down Market Street between King and Meeting Streets as participants search for over 10,000 eggs.

There will be three egg hunts based on age groups: ages five and under will go at 12:00 p.m., ages six to nine will go at 12:20 p.m., and ages 10-12 will go at 12:40 p.m. The hunt is free, but registration is required.

Guests can also enjoy live music, crafts and activities, pictures with the Easter Bunny and other animals, food trucks, and food/beverage offerings from the Charleston Place.

The Charleston Place will also host Easter brunch in The Palmetto Café and Thoroughbred Club on April 8 and 9, complete with “live action stations featuring an array of brunch favorites, as well as kid-friendly options like a cotton candy machine and Easter treats.” Reservations are required.

Click here to register.