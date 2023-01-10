CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man accused of killing another man during a January 1 assault.

According to CPD, officers were called to an area near Motely Lane and Pinckney Street to check on a person who was “passed out or sleeping.” The person was taken to MUSC, where he died “of unknown causes” days later.

CPD launched an investigation and an autopsy revealed that the man died of blunt force trauma.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that the victim and the suspect, Jeffery Scott Elliott, were both homeless men living in the area. The report states that CPD “developed probable cause to believe that Elliott assaulted the victim” January 1, which led to the victim’s death.

Elliott was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center without bond.

