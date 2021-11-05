Charleston police arrest second teen in Oct 27 homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced a third arrest in connection to an October 27 homicide on Ashley River Road.

According to CPD, a 17 year old has been charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This is the third arrest in the case; Robbie Singleton was arrested on October 29 on charges of armed robbery and murder, and a 16 year old was arrested on November first on charges of murder and armed robbery.

CPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

