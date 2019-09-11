Charleston Police: Body found in water near Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a woman was found in the water near the Battery in downtown Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police responded to Murray Boulevard at Limehouse Street around 7:30 a.m. after a citizen made the discovery, according to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department.

Francis said there was no reason to believe the death is suspicious at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identification and cause of death at a later time.

